WHEN Amy Ioane found the back of the net for Bathurst City with just under seven minutes left in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey match against Souths, it was a special moment on many levels.
It was Ioane's first goal for Bathurst City, it was the first time her side had scored since round one and it forced a 1-all draw against Souths.
Advertisement
While Bathurst City has not lost to Souths since 2019, the side went into Saturday's clash at Bob Roach Field as distinct underdogs.
City had suffered back-to-back losses, while Souths had won three in a row including a 6-1 demolition of St Pat's seven days earlier.
"That was something we were pretty conscious of going into the game, that they had come off the back of a big win," Erin Cobcroft, Bathurst City's co-captain, said.
"It could've made them over confident, they also could have come out and done really well ... it was definitely playing on my mind.
"So yeah, it does make it a bit sweeter knowing they were coming off a big win and we managed a draw. I do believe it was Amy's first goal in prem."
One of the big differences for Bathurst City this week was having more members of its squad available to play.
It showed in the evenness of the contest, that in attack City fired off a number of shots that required saving, and in defence they showed greater desperation.
"The team we had today is the team that turns up to training, so I think that's why we played so well. We had a bit of a mixed bag last week, but this week it was just the same ole team and everyone was finding each other up there in attack," Cobcroft said.
"We were composed, but at the same time I think we were a bit more aggressive as well. Usually when we get the turnover we are a bit slow to get back, but today if we turned it over, we were fighting to get it back straight away and I think that made a lot of difference."
Souths began the match well, Ash Corby teaming up with Shannon Fisher to create an early chance which tested City goalkeeper Maddy Tattersall.
At the eight minute mark Souths got on the board as Corby burst into the circle, drew out Tattersall and found Danielle Fisher in support. She duly slotted home into the open goal.
City took some nine minutes to notch up its first circle penetration, but soon after it drew a penalty corner. The shot from that set play required saving.
The second quarter saw no change to the score, but Souths was unlucky not to have pushed further ahead as twice shots hit the post.
Advertisement
Ali Stanford was the first to find the framework five minutes into the period and with the last play of the half - a Souths penalty corner - Sarah White's salvo clattered into the post.
Even when Sam Dean pounced on the rebound and fired in a second shot Souths was denied, this time Tattersall making the block.
"Doesn't she save our butt? Let's just say I feel a lot safer knowing she is on the field there behind me," Cobcroft said of her goalkeeper.
"Just the talk that comes from her is phenomenal. There were times when they started playing heaps high strikers and I had no idea where they were, but she just said 'Erin, be aware'. She's very good at organising us girls up the back."
In the third quarter it was City who came closest to changing in the scoreline, Emily Thompson and Jess Gardner both testing Souths' goalkeeper Stephanie Hinds.
Both sides continued to pressure in the final period, Danielle Fisher denied by a diving Tattersall stick save 90 seconds into it.
Advertisement
But the telling moment came with 6:58 left on the clock when Ioane gathered a loose ball in the circle and found the mark for City.
Souths did have a late chance to win it with a penalty corner play in the final minute. Sarah White's shot was powerful, Tattersall's save was brilliant.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.