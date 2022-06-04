Western Advocate
Watch

Bathurst City and Souths draw 1-all in Central West Premier League Hockey

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 5 2022 - 3:08am, first published June 4 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Amy Ioane found the back of the net for Bathurst City with just under seven minutes left in Saturday's Central West Premier League Hockey match against Souths, it was a special moment on many levels.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.