THE desire to honour a St Pat's hockey legend, the desire to retain the Home Cup - that was all the motivation the Saints needed on Saturday.
The Saints scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of their Central West Premier League Hockey men's match against Parkes at Bob Roach Field, and from there went on to post a 4-1 win.
The result saw Pat's retain the Home Cup and the display was one that former multiple women's premiership winning coach Geoff 'Chika' Conroy, who died early in the week, no doubt would've been proud of.
"Chicka never coached the boys, but he coached a lot of women's premiership sides and he coached nearly everyone's parents, like the Norris boys, and he's Shane's [Conroy] Dad," Pat's co-captain Riley Hanrahan said.
"We did talk about it before the game, it's pretty special, there were probably a few people down here you don't normally see come down and watch, so it was good to win. That's why we started so well really.
"We got the Home Cup too, that's pretty exciting, it's a good concept I reckon."
After both teams stood in the middle of the field for a minute of silence to honour Conroy, the Saints were quick to click into gear.
Hanrahan was the first to strike in the sixth minute with a neat bit of stick work seeing him tuck the ball between the sliding Parkes goalkeeper and the post.
A minute later the score stood at 2-0 as the Saints worked down the left wing and crossed into the circle where Blake Davis ran onto the ball to score.
A tick over two minutes into the second quarter Parkes had its first chance, but Kyle Reardon's shot was well saved by Pat's goalkeeper Taylor Newton.
However, it was the Parkes defence which had the most work to do as the Saints' transfers created space for them to attack down the wings.
A quickly taken penalty was the catalyst for the Saints' third goal, Hanrahan bursting into the circle before Andre Rossitt finished off the move.
The Saints had more chances, but Parkes goalkeeper Jack Westcott made some excellent blocks including denying a Tyler Willott drag-flick penalty corner attempt with a diving glove save.
The third quarter was more even and it reflected on the scoreboard as Parkes opened its account and the Saints added another to their tally.
Parkes' goal came from its first penalty corner of the match, Ryan Dunford firing his effort into the net with a tick over two minutes left in the period to make it 3-1.
But almost immediately the Saints replied from their own penalty corner play, Lachie Howard hitting the mark for a 4-1 lead.
That's where the scored stayed even though both sides created in attack in the final quarter.
It means the Saints go into the June long weekend general bye with three wins and a loss, and while now sitting six points ahead of Parkes on the ladder, Hanrahan was impressed by his rivals.
"They're a really good side Parkes, they are extremely quick and they beat Lithgow 2-1 the last round," he said.
"They play with really good structure, they try and go down one side and you can tell which side they go, but that sort of throws our structure out a bit."
