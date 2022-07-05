Making progress on council's commitment to public art in Bathurst

BATHURST Regional Council is making progress on its Public Art Policy, having successfully carried out more than a dozen activities since it was adopted in 2019.
The policy was designed to be implemented in multiple stages.
For stage one, council focused on the development of programs and platforms to support a dynamic program of temporary art interventions and opportunities that showcased local artists, told Bathurst stories, provided opportunities for youth and community participation, and developed opportunities for skill building and connection.
A recent report from council's director of Cultural and Community Services, Alan Cattermole, said that the first stage was now complete.
The projects achieved include art installations, exhibitions, murals and workshops.
One of the success stories was the Banha Belong mural at the Kelso Community Hub.
The mural spans two walls and features the words 'Banha Belong', with 'Banha' being Wiradyuri for 'truly'.
The project was a collaboration between Kelso High School, the Bathurst Local Aboriginal Land Council and Bathurst Regional Council.
Local street artist and muralist Sven Rogers led the project, offering up the artistic direction and helping the students to complete the work over four two-hour sessions.
During the first three years of the Public Art Policy, council was also able to secure grants to further projects, such as a $13,000 Museums and Galleries NSW Let's Get Digital grant for artist-led youth workshops and public art outcomes.
The next stage for the policy is consolidation, which will build on the work from the stage one and expand to cover both commissioned independent public artwork and consolidate the integration of artwork into the council's capital works program.
Under stage three, known as the on-going stage, council will expand on the groundwork put in place during the first two stages and establish the Public Art Framework as a core council business with a defined budget.
