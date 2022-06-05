Western Advocate

Snowfall forecast for multiple days this week across the Central West high country

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 6 2022 - 2:40am, first published June 5 2022 - 11:50pm
White week forecast for Central West's high country

IT LOOKS like it might be a white week across the Central West, with chilly conditions set to bring a dumping of snow across multiple days.

