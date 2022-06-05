White week forecast for Central West's high country

IT LOOKS like it might be a white week across the Central West, with chilly conditions set to bring a dumping of snow across multiple days.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, snow has been forecast in some of the region's high country from Tuesday to Thursday, with a chance of further snowfalls on Sunday as well.
Snow is expected to be at its most widespread on Tuesday around 7pm, with snow falling below 900 metres at the likes of Oberon, Jenolan Caves, Mount Canobolas and the mountains between Bathurst and Lithgow.
It seems extremely unlikely that snow will fall in Bathurst, however, Mount Panorama may receive a dusting like it did last Wednesday.
The highs and lows for Bathurst until Sunday:
The highs and lows for Oberon until Sunday:
