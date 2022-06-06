Western Advocate

Bathurst to strike along with thousands of Public Service Association members

AR
By Amy Rees
June 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STRIKING: Members of the Public Service Association of NSW are set to strike on Wednesday across the state.

Members of the Public Service Association of NSW (PSA) are preparing to strike, asking for their wages to align with the increased cost of living.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AR

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.