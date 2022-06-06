Western Advocate
Scots All Saints College claim first win of Bathurst Netball Association A grade season against Mana

Updated June 6 2022 - 4:19am, first published 4:00am
SCOTS All Saints College are off the mark in this year's Bathurst Netball Association A grade competition following a 69-41 success against Mana on Saturday.

