SCOTS All Saints College are off the mark in this year's Bathurst Netball Association A grade competition following a 69-41 success against Mana on Saturday.
The students had put in a string of strong performances in their recent games against the grade's top sides, and that hard work paid off in a bottom-of-the-ladder contest over the weekend.
Consistency was the strong suit for the SASC squad in their success, with coach Michael Germech praising the team for their sustained effort across every period of the match.
"It's been coming for a few games. We've been playing stronger teams and while we haven't always been able to keep it together for four quarters, that's something we were able to do on Saturday," he said.
"We were missing a few of our players and all of the girls we had for the game did their role and got the job done. We stuck to our plan for the game and defensively we always wanted to make sure we were positioned for intercepts and rebounds, and we were able to do that.
"In the mid court we controlled the ball well through a couple of our younger players. Our attacking end of the court is probably the more experienced part of our team and that's where things started to gel. Sixty-odd goals don't come by chance, we put in the work for them.
"The last few weeks have shown that we're starting to put it all together."
SASC will have to wait a fortnight to try and keep the momentum going due to the long weekend general bye.
However, Germech said the break isn't terrible news for his team.
"It's disappointing that we don't get to keep the momentum going but we go back to training now for a couple of weeks and we'll bring some players back in who have been dealing with niggling injuries," he said.
"We've got a couple of games after the long weekend then the holiday break. The danger is that we have to reset again. They'll be out of netball for the best part of a month but we'll get there.
"Our goal was always to play better in the second half of the season than the first one, and we're on track for that."
In Saturday's other games Collegians Mystified claimed an important 42-36 win over Bulldogs Verdelho while Panthers pushed their unbeaten start to six games with a 57-35 win over Superstars United.
