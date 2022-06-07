Couple helping Daffodil Cottage help our community

DAFFODIL Cottage has received a $10,000 donation from a Bathurst couple who are keen to help the facility continue to help others in the community.
Tony Spina and his wife Rosemary have donated $10,000 to Daffodil Cottage, their second contribution to the facility in the past year.
Mr Spina said he and Rosemary donated $15,000 to Daffodil Cottage in November last year, and said they chose it as a charity to support due to the wonderful work it does in Bathurst.
"More than anything, cancer touches so many people, it not only affects their lives but also the lives of their families and friends, pretty much everyone around them," he said.
Mr Spina said Daffodil Cottage gives people not only help, but hope, so they can beat cancer and come out and "ring that bell" (outside Daffodil Cottage, that patients ring when they finish their treatment).
Mr Spina said cancer he had lost his parents to cancer, and an uncle in January this year, and he and Rosemary wanted to do what they could to help others.
"I think every bit helps, we want to see people ring that bell and get back and live their own lives."
He commended the work the staff at the facility do, saying they were a great support to all cancer patients.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole was there to witness the donation and said it was generous locals like him that keep the Bathurst community going.
"The Bathurst community relies on the work of places like the Daffodil Cottage but it is the support from generous individuals like Tony that keep these services functioning and available," he said.
Mr Spina said he has donated to many charities over the years.
"This is my second year donating to the Daffodil Cottage. Cancer touches everyone in some way or another and I am a proud supporter of the important work this charity does," he said.
Mr Spina said he plans to continue to donate to Daffodil Cottage every year in the future.
"This is something Rosemary and I plan to do every year," he said.
The Daffodil Cottage Cancer Service is a public cancer centre located in Bathurst providing patients with chemotherapy and haematological services.
