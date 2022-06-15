Western Advocate

Australians to be hit by HECS indexation increase

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 16 2022 - 2:16am, first published June 15 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNI HECS FEES INCREASE : Miriam Cullen(Naturopath/Nutritionist). Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 053122checs

Australians are set to be hit with the biggest indexation increase to HECS and HELP debts in over a decade.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.