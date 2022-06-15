Protests outside Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's office have become a common sight throughout 2022, with nurses, coal opponents and the Public Service Association all having their turn.
On Wednesday, it was regional members of the NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network staging a 'vigil' to mark the 10th anniversary of the state government's changes to the workers' compensation system, which brought about the introduction of icare.
Backed by Unions NSW, who claim benefit payments declined by 25 per cent "in just five years at the same time [as] icare's surplus increased by the billions", the NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network want to bring attention to the fact the 2012 changes have hindered support for injured workers.
NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network moderator Annette Thorncraft, who is living with complex regional pain syndrome after falling off a ladder at work, said her situation has worsened due to flaws in the system.
"The workers' compensation system is set up to give you roadblocks that prevent access to the necessary medical treatment," Ms Thorncraft said.
"We're challenging the state government to change the laws and look at the results of their actions."
The 'vigil' was one of three events held across the state, with the other two occurring in Penrith and Hornsby.
Ms Thorncraft said the sites were selected as the three MP's- Mr Toole, Penrith MP Stuart Ayres and Hornsby MP Matt Kean- were all in government when the changes were brought in 10 years ago.
"These MP's were instrumental in bringing these terrible changes into place," she said.
"Nobody has heard the cries of injured workers. We've been on our own crying out for help for the past decade, and this is the first time we've come together to actively campaign for change."
The NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network has a membership of around 250 across the state.
"We had 3650 emails sent to MP's in the current government from injured workers across NSW, which proves the widespread nature of this issue," Ms Thorncraft said.
"The fairy-tale that says injured workers are well cared for is wrong. We desperately need help."
A 2021 review found 53,000 injured workers were owed $38 million after they were underpaid between 2012-2019 due to calculation errors.
NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network member Joe Maric said icare's "bleeding of funds" has disadvantaged many citizens on workers' compensation seeking treatment.
"Here we have a situation where injured workers aren't being looked after, while their executives were receiving massive bonuses. That alone tells you what's wrong with the scheme," Mr Maric said.
"This system is not good for injured workers, it hasn't lowered premiums for employers and it isn't getting workers back to work in a timely fashion."
A spokesperson from the state government said they're committed to ensuring injured workers in NSW get the support they need.
"icare is one of the largest general insurance service providers in Australia, providing workers compensation insurance to more than 330,000 private sector employers in NSW and 205 government agencies," the spokesperson said.
"Together, this covers 3.6 million employees with 280,000 employers (or 85 per cent of policies) being small businesses with 10 or less staff.
"In the 2021 financial year, icare made close to $4 billion in payments to recipients.
"The NSW Government is continuing to improve the worker's compensation scheme in response to recommendations in the icare and State Insurance and Care Governance Act 2015 Independent Review undertaken by the Hon. Robert McDougall QC.
"In April 2021, Mr McDougall made 49 recommendations that the NSW Government accepted in full, including legislative amendment required to improve the governance, role clarity and regulatory oversight of the scheme that the State Insurance Regulatory Authority (SIRA) oversees, including icare.
"The NSW Government passed State Insurance and Care Legislation Amendment Bill 2022 in the Legislative Assembly, but Labor is still refusing to support the Bill and insisting on amendments previously voted down in the Legislative Assembly.
"These obstructive tactics being used by Labor impedes on SIRA and icare's ability to effectively operate in the best interest of beneficiaries of the workers compensation scheme. The NSW Government calls on Labor to put aside politics and work together to sensibly progress this reform."
