NSW Injured Workers Campaign Network calls for changes to workers' compensation system

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 15 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:00am
Protests outside Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole's office have become a common sight throughout 2022, with nurses, coal opponents and the Public Service Association all having their turn.

