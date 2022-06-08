Juggling work and parenthood isn't always the easiest task, but Bathurst resident Suehelen McGuire wouldn't have it any other way.
Ms McGuire knew from an early age that becoming a hairdresser was the path she wanted to embark on.
With a creative and social personality, it seemed like the perfect profession to pursue.
Ms McGuire began her apprenticeship at Rapunzel's Hair Castle when she was 18-years-old, and spent 13 years learning different skills, styles and techniques.
"I started my apprenticeship at Rapunzel's and went on to be a senior hairdresser for 10 years there," Ms McGuire said.
"I really enjoyed my time there with Michelle [business owner] and all the staff."
After having her first child, Ms McGuire made the decision to start her own business and work from home.
Having built up a loyal clientele during her decade as a senior hairdresser, Ms McGuire was flattered to see a number of familiar faces when she began Styled By Suehelen.
She has also gained new clients during the three years she has been running her business from home, and is very grateful to everyone who sits in her chair.
"Obviously some people like that it's more of a one-on-one kind of service, so working from home attracts those clients," Ms McGuire said.
"It's been quite busy so a big thanks goes to my loyal clientele who have continued to support me through my babies and have kept coming back."
Ms McGuire said she really enjoys the styling side of hairdressing and being able to make her own hours allows her to take the business mobile for special occasions, like weddings, events and photoshoots.
She is always learning and even after more than 15 years in the business there's still something new to learn, with fashion trends changing constantly.
Ms McGuire said the flexibility also means she has more time to spend with her kids and she can enjoy their early years before they head off to school.
"It can be a challenge but an enjoyable challenge," she said.
"Working for yourself is definitely more flexible and it's easier to fit all the kids' commitments in.
"Maybe when the kids go to school I'll do something a little bit different, possibly start a salon in town or something, but at the moment I'm quite happy."
