OURGIRLANNIE will make her long awaited fifth career start for Young trainer Todd Day when she lines up for the Vale Geoffrey Conroy Pace (2,260 metres) at Bathurst Paceway.
The road back to racing has been long for the five-year-old mare who made her debut at Bathurst in November of 2020, took a seven month spell after her second start, and has been spelling since June last year after start number four.
Day said his giant mare needed time to fill out and mature after her disappointing ninth placing at home last June, which showed that there was still plenty of work ahead for the daughter of Dawn Ofa New Day.
"She's such a big mare so we've been giving her a lot of time before getting her back into work," he said.
"I always find that sort of helps them develop a bit too. She'd be over 16 hands so she's quite big."
Day took Ourgirlannie to Riverina Paceway on May 20 for a trial, which she won and requalified for mobile starts.
The way in which the mare ran out the 1:59.0 mile rate impressed Day and he hopes it's the start of more good things to come from his runner.
"She trialled well considering she was first up for nearly 12 months," he said.
"This race is over the long journey but she's fitting well so we'll see what happens. She's had a fair bit of work leading into that trial but it surprised me how well she went. That's probably the best she's ever gone.
"The trial was only over the mile but I've worked her over the longer distance so she should go good. She's pretty versatile, she can run from behind or in front so I don't mind where she ends up [at the start]."
Ourgirlannie is drawn in gate two for this Wednesday's race, positioned to put herself among the early running if Day looks to do so from the driver's seat.
Josh Turnbull's Little Popcorn, who recently ran second on debut at Dubbo, looks to be the major danger.
The event is the last on the cards at the meeting, which will get started from 4.07pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
