Investigations underway after person dies in Oberon house fire

A person has died following a fatal house fire in Oberon on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to Queen Street, Oberon at 10:46am on June 7 following reports of a house fire.
Upon arrival from Fire and Rescue NSW, the house was completely engulfed in flames.
Fire crews began to extinguish the blaze before moving into the house and commencing a search when a body was located.
It took an hour for the blaze to be extinguished, however, the home was destroyed.
Officers from the Chifley Police District established a crime scene, with the cause of the blaze under investigation.
The person is yet to be formally identified.
