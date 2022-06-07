Bathurst to shiver through below average temperatures this week

BATHURST is currently shivering through temperatures that are well below the average for June but there seems to be some respite next week.
At around 2pm on Tuesday at the Bathurst Airport, the mercury hit a high of just 8.7 degrees, exactly four degrees below the long-term average of 12.7 degrees for June.
The mercury only hit a high of 9.7 on Sunday and Monday gone, and it's only meant to hit a high of six on Wednesday, seven on Thursday and Friday and eight on Saturday.
Weatherzone meteorologist James Brown said the cold weather across the region is likely to bring snow showers to Oberon.
"It looks like it'll be around eight degrees maximum for the rest of the week, until around the Sunday, when it starts to gradually warms into next week," he said.
"That's because of a series of cold fronts coming through the south-east during the week. I wouldn't be surprised if it brought some snow showers, maybe around Oberon.
"[The recent cold weather] is not much of a record because it was cold last week, but these are quite cold bursts of air, combined with rain and cloud."
Mr Brown gave Bathurstians hope of warmer weather, saying the mercury is set to rise slightly from Sunday onwards.
"It looks like the forecast is nine on the Saturday, 10 on the Sunday and Monday will be the warmest with 13," he said.
"It shouldn't be below 11 next week, be around 12-13 for most of next week.
"For most of the south-east, it's quite cold this early on in winter."
