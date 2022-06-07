Driver escapes injury after car crashes into park

A driver whose vehicle ended up in Bicentennial Park after she lost control of it has escaped injury.
Emergency services, including police and paramedics, rushed to the scene following reports the driver had crashed near the intersection of George and Stanley streets.
There were reports the car had careered into the nearby park.
The incident happened at around 3pm.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said only one vehicle was involved and the driver wasn't injured in the crash.
"One road crew attended, but the driver did not require transportation to hospital," they said.
They said the woman, a female in her 70s, was assessed at the scene by paramedics.
The vehicle was towed from the park just before 4pm.
