TRANSPORT for NSW says the bus used as a replacement for part of the Bathurst Bullet service last Sunday was "the standard type" after it was criticised by a passenger for not having a toilet.
The government body also says, however, that it will monitor the situation with replacement bus services and make adjustments "where possible to best support our customers".
Former Bathurst Regional councillor Monica Morse was one of the passengers on the replacement bus from Katoomba to Bathurst last Sunday.
She told the Western Advocate that the bus - as opposed to a coach, which she said most people would expect as a replacement for the train - was noisy, rattly and so packed with passengers that some had to stand.
She said it had no place for people's luggage, so those with cases on wheels had to keep a hold of them to prevent them rolling around the interior of the bus.
But the aspect of the bus that most surprised her, considering the time that passengers spent travelling on it, was that it did not have a toilet.
Ms Morse said Bathurst and the region wanted to attract visitors, but this alternative to the Bathurst Bullet gave the completely wrong impression.
"We are tourist destinations and it was dreadful," she said.
In response, a Transport for NSW spokesperson said bus replacement services had been in place from May 30 and would continue until Friday, June 10 due to scheduled maintenance on the Blue Mountains Line between Katoomba and Bathurst.
"The bus provided [last Sunday] was the standard type used for replacement services," the spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW acknowledges the customer feedback and will continue to monitor the situation, adjusting replacement bus services where possible to best support our customers.
"We thank our customers for their patience as this important maintenance work is undertaken and apologise for any inconvenience."
Ms Morse was also surprised that the Bathurst Bullet's replacement bus on the Friday morning left the Bathurst Railway Station 10 minutes earlier than the Bullet would have left.
She said the lesson was to be vigilant in checking the Trip Planner website for any changes to scheduled services.
The Transport for NSW spokesperson said replacement bus services do not always run to the same timetable as the rail services they are replacing.
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW advertised the replacement bus service timetable in advance on the Transportnsw.info webpage and at the stations of departure.
"During this period of disruption, we would advise our customers to continue to regularly check the information Transportnsw.info webpage for the latest service updates," the spokesperson said.
