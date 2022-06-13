Bathurst High Campus is one of the first schools in the Central West region to adopt a new initiative aimed at encouraging young people into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The Generation STEM Community Partnerships Program (STEM CPP) was introduced to connect and further engage teachers and students with local employers in the STEM fields.
Advertisement
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said he is excited by the possibilities the program will provide students for their futures.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"By adopting the STEM program, our teachers and students can connect with cutting edge opportunities in a rapidly growing field," Mr Barwick said.
"I am excited by the possibilities this program can offer our students and it will help build long-lasting foundations into the future."
STEM CPP was introduced by Regional Development Australia (RDA) in partnership with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).
After proving successful in other NSW regions, the program aims to empower the next generation of young people in the Central West with the STEM skills required to enable NSW communities to prosper, creating a better future for all Australians.
RDA Central West director Wayne Sunderland encourages all high schools in the region to join the initiative.
"The program collaborates with local schools, government, and industry, aiming to build STEM skills among students and connect them to STEM career opportunities in our area," Mr Sunderland said.
"In turn, this helps to enable the Central West region to grow sustainably and retain local talent by educating our youth on the STEM career options at their doorsteps.
"The program is flexible in its delivery, suitable for a range of STEM subjects, and mapped against the curriculum, making it easy for teachers to incorporate into learning sessions."
Bathurst High teacher Belinda Orpwood said linking class assessments with people in real roles within town makes teaching and learning more powerful.
"Connecting with people in STEM related professions supports Bathurst High students to develop a deeper understanding of why they are learning about specific topics in class, along with its application in the real world outside the classroom," Ms Orpwood said.
"It is our role as educators to deliver current skills and knowledge that supports students' career decisions by exposing them to local industries."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.