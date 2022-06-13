Western Advocate
Education

Bathurst High students among the first to participate in STEM program

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
June 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STEM SKILLS: RDA director Wayne Sunderland with STEM teacher Belinda Orpwood, students Sam Blencowe, Olivia Daley, Michaela Jones, projects and grants officer Sophie Lountain and principal Ken Barwick. Photo: SUPPLIED.

Bathurst High Campus is one of the first schools in the Central West region to adopt a new initiative aimed at encouraging young people into the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.