It's considered somewhat of a hidden treasure in the Bathurst community but on Sunday, Ash's Speedway Museum was the place to be for fans far and wide of the historic sport.
Boasting the largest speedway collection in the southern hemisphere with over 1400 race jackets and numerous motorcycles, trophies and associated memorabilia, the Bradwardine Road museum has spent the last decade wowing visitors on weekends and public holidays.
Advertisement
Sunday's celebration was also an opportunity to meet legendary Australian speedway champion John Langfield, a proud Cowra resident who captained Australia in not only speedway, but dirt track racing.
Mr Langfield also considers an event in Bathurst among his finest achievements.
"I won an Australian championship at the Bathurst Showground in 1998, and speedway has taken me all around the world," he said.
"Poole and West Ham are two of the biggest speedway clubs in England, and I was lucky enough to race with both clubs back in the day."
Mr Langfield said Bathurst is very lucky to have such an extraordinary speedway collection on show for the general public.
"It's fantastic that Ash Suttor has put a great deal of effort into promoting this museum over the years. It's easily one of a kind," he said.
Mr Suttor said there's only one speedway museum in the world bigger than his, but its had 50 years to develop.
"I had some stuff at home, and the suggestion was made 10 years ago that I find somewhere in town for the public to view it," he said.
"The first official speedway race was held in Maitland on December 15, 1923, so there's nearly 100 years of history to delve into."
Mr Suttor said speedway is not too dissimilar to sprint car racing, but the tactics largely differ.
"The bikes have no brakes, gears or rear suspension, so a lot of the technique lies in throttle control and balance," he said.
"Speedway racers are like modern-day gladiators. It's not uncommon to see competitors throw elbows under the other riders and run over their feet to get the upper hand."
A big factor in Mr Suttor launching the museum was to honour the legacy of Bathurst rider Bluey Wilkinson, who was the Speedway World Champion in 1938.
Advertisement
"Bathurst Sportsground had a track from 1927 to 1957 where Bluey first found his love for speedway while working as a delivery boy on his push bike for his father, who was a butcher," he said.
"He was Bathurst's first world champion, but gave up riding soon after to take a promotional role in Sheffield, United Kingdom, before losing his life at the age of 28 in 1940.
"His career was short-lived, speedway racers to this day still honour Bluey as one of the legends of the sport."
While acknowledging the popularity of speedway has plateaued in Australia, Mr Suttor said the sport continues to enjoy success in Europe.
"Speedway is particularly massive in Poland, the Polish go nuts for it," he said.
"But there's still many in Australia who take a keen interest in speedway, and we hope to keep welcoming fans for years to come. Every jacket tells a story."
Advertisement
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the museum is truly one of Bathurst's hidden gems.
"It deserves to be on the same level as our other museums in town as far as visitor interest is concerned," Cr Taylor said.
Ash's Speedway Museum is open on weekends and public holidays from 10am to 4pm. For more information, visit www.ashspeedwaymuseum.com.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.