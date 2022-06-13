Western Advocate
Our Places

Bathurst's Ash's Speedway Museum celebrates 10th anniversary

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 13 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's considered somewhat of a hidden treasure in the Bathurst community but on Sunday, Ash's Speedway Museum was the place to be for fans far and wide of the historic sport.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.