Police confirm male cyclist involved in crash has died

POLICE have confirmed a cyclist has died following a crash between a pushbike and a vehicle on the outskirts of Lithgow.
About 11.25am today emergency services responded to reports of a crash between a pushbike rider and a vehicle on the Great Western Highway, Marrangaroo, approximately 7km north of Lithgow.
The pushbike rider died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.
Officers from Chifley Police District have secured a crime scene which will be examined by specialist police.
The driver was not injured. He has been arrested and taken to Lithgow Police Station where he is currently assisting with inquiries.
Major traffic delays are expected to last for some time and motorists are urged to avoid the area. Traffic updates can be viewed at Live Traffic NSW.
No further details are available.
As inquiries continue anyone who may have witnessed, or has dashcam footage, of the crash are asked to contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
