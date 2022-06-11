AS a unit they are one of the most successful sides across all sporting codes in the Central West, yet amongst the talent-packed St Pat's league tag outfit this season there has been a fantastic five.
While the leading point scorer and best and fairest counts in the Group 10 league tag competition are about to go behind closed doors, Saints currently feature highly.
In her first season as the Saints captain-coach, Mish Somers has thus far scored more points than any other player in the competition.
Her tally stands at 60 points thanks to four tries and 22 goals.
When it comes to the leading try scorer tally, Saints sit in positions one and two. Fullback Erin Naden has crossed nine times this season and forward Paige Hay has eight to her credit.
Somers knows they've been integral in her side's four-from-four record this season and overall streak of 55 Group 10 league tag games without loss.
"They're both pretty quick across the field, Erin has been fantastic at the back, her speed is unbelievable and she's taken the game on a bit more this year which is great to see," Somers said.
"Paige is playing in the middle of the field and it's so good to have a fast and agile player like her in that middle. She's running nice off the halves and off Erin and playing well with Cheynoah Merchant, which is seeing her score some tries."
While the attacking threat that Hay and Naden pose is reflected in their try scoring tally, if a count of key defensive tags were kept the duo would rate highly as well.
That's been just as valuable for the Saints.
"We've definitely tightened up the middle a bit more with Paige and Cheynoah and Mez [Meredith Jones] in there, and Erin at the back, we've got a lot of confidence in her at the back there that if they do get through, she defends really well. She's made some fantastic tags over the last couple of weeks."
When it comes to the current best and fairest tally, it is Orange Hawks star Bec Ford who tops the count on 11 votes.
But equal second is Saints' Lily Booth and Bathurst Panthers captain-coach Jess Hotham on six votes and in third is Pat's Darcie Morrison with four.
Morrison, who played rugby sevens for the Australian Development team in 2017, missed last season for the Saints but has impressed in her return.
"Darcie has come back this year after having a baby and she's just fantastic, she's just stepped back in where she left off and is playing really good footy at the moment," Somers said.
"Darcie's playing a bit of everywhere at the moment. She has played one game at hooker, she's filled in a fullback when Erin was away and also had a run in the centres.
"So she's sort of become our utility player, she's slotting in wherever we need her this year. It is very nice having someone with her experience."
While Somers was a little surprised to see emerging talent Booth having polled well so far, the skipper has certainly been impressed with what she has done since making her senior debut.
"Lily Booth is one of our young girls, she hasn't played a heap of minutes so to see that she's getting some points, that's good to see," Somers said.
"Coming up from 18s last year, we've just sort of been playing her in the centres or on the wing. She's been holding her position real well, she's got a bit of speed and a real good head coming from a touch footy background.
"We gave her a few runs last year just to build her into that first grade spot and hoping for a bit of depth on the bench. This year she's had games where she's actually started and she's got confidence from that.
"She's definitely progressing, is getting her hands on the ball a bit more and has been really good in defence."
Somers is hoping those Saints - as well as their team-mates - can continue to fire given what lies ahead.
They have only played once in the past fortnight, have the general bye this weekend and their competition bye the following round, but then meet the sides which shape as their main rivals in Orange Hawks and Orange CYMS.
