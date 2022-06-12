FIVE years ago Bathurst soccer talent Cushla Rue was making a name for herself in the top grade for Western NSW, now she's impressing national selectors.
Rue is currently in New Zealand as part of the first overseas tour the Young Matildas have been on in three years.
Advertisement
In the first of two 'training' games against the Junior Football Ferns on Sunday - designed to help both squads prepare for the upcoming under 20s World Cup - the Young Matildas suffered a 2-1 loss in Auckland.
Two days prior to that match, Rue was named in a preliminary 35-player squad from which a team will be picked to travel to the Philippines for the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Women's Championship.
It shows just how far Rue has come since she burst onto the scene for Western NSW.
This time in 2017 she was celebrating her first senior top grade goal, now she could very well find herself with a senior national cap.
Rue made her national debut earlier this year for the Young Matildas in a two-match series against the Junior Football Ferns.
While she was a late addition to the squad after others players were forced into isolation due to COVID-19, the Bathurst teenager seized her chance.
She impressed at right back in the first of the under 20s clashes which Australia won 5-1 and retained her spot for game two which ended in a 1-all draw.
That she was selected to go on the current tour of New Zealand, which includes one more behind closed doors training match, further boosted Rue's confidence.
Now to be under consideration to play in the AFF Women's Championship, where Australia has been placed in the same pool as the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, shows Rue is being tipped for more time in the green and gold.
The championship side will be coached by current Matildas assistant coach Melissa Andreatta and will feature a host of Australia's emerging stars.
"We have some exciting, promising talent across our player pool and since the resumption of international football in 2022, we have been working extremely hard to ensure that they are given every opportunity to grow and develop as players that will represent Australia prominently over the coming years," Andreatta said.
"The AFF Women's Championships is a tournament with great history that will provide the next generation of player Australian footballers with strong learnings as they embark on their next phase of personal and professional development.
"More competitive match minutes at the highest available intensity will only be beneficial for the national team in the long term."
As the July 4-17 championships draws closer a number of players named in the preliminary squad will be cut, so Rue will continue to work hard in hopes of making the final side.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.