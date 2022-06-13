IT might sound like he's channelling his inner Dennis Denuto, but when Bathurst Bushrangers co-coach Tim Hunter talks about the vibe it's no story of fiction.
While the line "It's the vibe" was made popular by the character of Denuto in classic Australian move The Castle, a positive vibe is popular amongst the Bushrangers for what it is translating to in the AFL Central West.
The side Hunter co-coaches with Matt Archer in the men's tier one competition is yet to lose a game this season.
"There's just a really great sort of vibe around the place at the moment. All the guys are really putting in," Hunter said.
"Just the buy in we're getting from everyone is awesome, we've got got guys playing really well in reserve grade that are probably unlucky not to be playing firsts at the moment.
"People are training hard, people put in a really massive pre-season and that's flowing in. It's just a great vibe."
When the Bushrangers won their most recent top tier premiership in 2020 - last year's competition was abandoned before the finals series - they were also undefeated through six rounds.
But this season the Bushrangers' for and against record has exceeded what they'd done to this point two years ago.
Thus far the Bushrangers have kicked just shy of 700 points - their tally is 697 - and have conceded 198 points.
To further highlight how good that is, the team with the next best record, the Dubbo Demons, have scored 322 points less and conceded 205 more.
Nathan Smith currently tops the leading goal scorer tally in men's tier one with 34 majors for the Bushrangers, while fellow new recruit Hugh Templeton has booted 14.
Hunter admits that there are still things for he and his fellow Bushrangers to work on and that they will have a tougher back end of the season after playing five of their first six games in Bathurst.
"The way the season is set out, we've had a pretty good run at things, we've played a lot of home games," he said.
"Obviously, as always, there are things we want to improve on, but I definitely can't complain about the start, that's for sure.
"They've put in the work, but they've got pretty level heads on their shoulders too, so they know there's still a very long way to go and there's a lot of work ahead of us."
If they can approach that work with the same positive vibe they've had thus far, the Bushrangers will be hard to beat.
