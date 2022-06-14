Western Advocate
Subscriber

Bathurst Buccaneers go undefeated in division three at Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 14 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOLDEN RETURN: The Bathurst Buccaneers went undefeated in division three at the Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships.

UNDEFEATED division three champions, just two goals conceded across three days - the Bathurst Buccaneers certainly made an impact in their return to the Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.