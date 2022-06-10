AFTER a six-year absence the Bathurst Buccaneers are back at the Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships and before a whistle has even been blown, they are semi-final bound.
That knowledge brings a smile to the face of Bathurst captain Shane Conroy, a player who has proudly represented the city in the past and is eager to do so again this long weekend in Tamworth.
Given the long absence of the Buccaneers, they'll line up in division three alongside Manning Valley, Northern Inland and Tamworth. With only four sides, they will all advance to the semi-finals.
Though just how strong Bathurst's opposition will be, Conroy knows there's plenty of talent in the Buccaneers' ranks.
Conroy himself, Jaden Ekert and Riley Hanrahan have all previously been involved with open NSW Country sides, current NSW Blues under 21s squad member Fletcher Norris is in the squad, as are Lachlan Howard and Tyler Willott who represented the Central West Premier League Hockey All Stars earlier this season.
"We have a very handy squad for division three, there's lots of experience there, like Sydney experience, and we all play together pretty much for Pat's, there's a few other guys in there too, so I think we should go alright," Conroy said.
"In the past we got up to first division, we won third and second division back-to-back years and we got to the top division, but then we got relegated again and then we stopped.
"So we're going to try and rebuild again and have another crack at it.
"We want to try and get back up in those higher divisions, that's our goal. We've got guys like Lachie Howard and Fletcher Norris who are 18, they need to be playing second and first division because they're good enough."
The last time Bathurst entered a team at the state tiles in 2016 it was in division one.
It came after an undefeated division two campaign in 2015, Bathurst having clinched the title in a 3-2 extra-time thriller against Southern Highlands.
However, a young and relatively inexperience squad struggled in the top division and Bathurst was relegated.
Following that disappointing afternoon at Moorebank, Bathurst did not have the numbers to return to state level in the years which followed.
The withdrawal was tough, so when talk resurfaced of Bathurst making a return this season Conroy was eager to lend it his support.
The team will be coached by Niel Howard, someone Conroy played alongside a decade ago in division three at state.
"When Niel first asked me to come back and play and get the Buccaneers happening again I was honoured just because I think all those young guys coming through, it's a good opportunity for them," Conroy said.
"Some of them had never heard of the Bucaneers, but we've been talking about it now for awhile and we're pretty excited. It's a good tradition and should be a bit of fun.
"The name originated from the masters, so we took it on board from them. We liked it and the vets liked it. The name has been around for a long time, Dad was a Buccaneer."
Bathurst begins its campaign at Tamworth at 10.30am Saturday morning with a clash against Northern Inland.
A match with Tamworth follows later that afternoon then the Buccaneers face Manning Valley at 10.30am Sunday.
Though guaranteed a spot in the semi-final, if the Buccaneers can be on top after the pool games they will contest the easier first verses fourth qualifier.
The grand final is set for 11.45am Monday.
