Bathurst returns to the NSW Open Men's Field State Championships and is guaranteed a semi-final spot

By Anya Whitelaw
June 10 2022 - 5:00am
THEY'RE BACK: After a six-year absence Bathurst will once again compete at the Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships.

AFTER a six-year absence the Bathurst Buccaneers are back at the Hockey NSW Open Men's Field State Championships and before a whistle has even been blown, they are semi-final bound.

