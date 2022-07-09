Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst musician Cletis Carr has found renewed purpose with the local music scene

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
July 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Experienced musician Cletis Carr found himself in Bathurst by chance at the onset of the pandemic, but he's managed to transform his status as an "accidental resident" into a champion for the recovery of live music post-COVID.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.