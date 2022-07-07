An award-winning Australian country musician is set to touch down in Bathurst later this month for her second local performance in 2022, after playing a well-received support slot for Paul Kelly back in March.
Fanny Lumsden, alongside her band The Pack, will appear at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Saturday, July 16 for the 'Deep in the Fallow' tour, supporting the musician's third studio album, Fallow.
Fallow won Best Country Album at the 2020 ARIA Awards, and a reimagined version of the album was released earlier this year.
Fresh from a three-week recording retreat in Tasmania, Lumsden said the band's excited to return to Bathurst for a headline show.
"This will be the first time performing our headline show in Bathurst, and we're stoked to get this opportunity," she said.
"The last two years have been difficult on the entertainment industry, so we're simply excited to get back out there."
Lumsden said the recent visit to Tasmania has seen a bunch of new material recorded for a future release.
"It's exciting to explore a new chapter in the sound, and feel this record will be a natural progression from Fallow," she said.
"It was a wild time in Tasmania. There was a massive wind storm where we were staying, and it knocked down a number of trees, which left us without power for a week."
Lumsden's music, while at home under the country banner, evokes a uniquely honest flavour that makes audiences feel warm and welcome.
"The music has plenty of folk leanings, as there's a huge focus on storytelling, but we have a lot of fun during the songwriting process," she said.
"There's plenty of horns and upbeat melodies, and we want the music to be accessible to anyone who wants to have a good time and hear an interesting story.
"I grew up on a farm near West Wyalong and I now live on the western side of the Snowy Mountains, and we tour regionally a lot, so rather than the songs being about the country, it's from the perspective of someone from the country."
Lumsden said Fallow perfectly evokes the thoughts of a woman from the country responding to a number of different environments and wishing for a hopeful future.
"On Fallow, I wanted to create something that beautifully acknowledged a recovering environment from years of drought, with a strong message of hope," she said.
"It was very much inspired by the Snowy Mountains area and the Upper Murray region where I live, and we can't wait to share these songs with the audience."
Lumsden will be joined by special guest Jenny Mitchell: an award-winning New Zealand songwriter and storyteller songs wrapped in wisdom and wit.
The performance will take place on Saturday, July 16 from 7.30pm. For tickets, visit www.bmec.com.au.
"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave
