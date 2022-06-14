BATHURST'S Under 17s side went to the Netball NSW Senior State Title division two competition with massive expectations on their shoulders, yet the team somehow exceeded them.
The team returned home from the long weekend tournament as undefeated title winners, blasting through all 19 of their matches without a victory to their name.
Bathurst carried an impressive run of carnival results into the weekend's event at Minto but had to make their run at the title with just nine healthy players, due to injuries.
However, that wasn't going to prevent Bathurst from taking top spot as their fitness came to the fore and their rotations helped preserve energy over the three day competition.
Winning coach Trish Cowra admired the adaptability her team displayed under pressure.
"It was a very strategic three days. I only had nine players, so two girls on the sideline, and we had to adapt. It was very windy throughout the first day and half of the second day, and we had our hardest games on the first day," she said.
"Had we not had the wind we might have had higher scores. It didn't suit our game. But by the end of it we were beating teams by 25 points.
"That wind wreaked havoc but we kept a positive mindset. They were all highly motivated and it's probably one of the best teams I've coached. There's no negativity and people were happy to sit on the sideline because we were all there to get a medal.
"I rotated the wings constantly every game but had a set five who were on the court all the time."
Day one was where the title was effectively won for Bathurst.
Their two major threats, Barellan and Coffs Harbour, were both on their agenda that day, and wins against both of them would put the girls in blue and gold in a commanding position.
Bathurst took down Barellan 25-18 in the opening game of the tournament and then after five more victories they would edge past eventual runners-up Coffs Harbour 15-14 - handing them what would be their only defeat.
No other team would come within six points of Bathurst for the remainder of the competition.
Bathurst won their remaining matches by an average margin of nearly 13 points to win the title with authority.
The team put the icing on top with a thumping 30-5 success over Woy Woy to round out the tournament.
"We played Coffs Harbour and Barellan on day one, who are very good sides. We knew they'd be tough because we'd played them before, and we also knew Blue Mountains would bring it to us," Cowra said.
"Every day we looked at the for and against so we knew what we needed to get ourselves home, and we couldn't afford to drop a game.
"The girls were hungry. We went there with the mindset that we were going to take the competition out.
"Our three Ps were there: Precision in attack, pressure in defence and performance in defence. We nailed all of them."
Bathurst's under 15s were also in division two action across the weekend, picking up four wins from their 18 games.
The young side had a tough start to their competition but put three wins together on the Saturday and then claimed an 18-10 win over one of their Central West rivals, Dubbo, on Monday.
Another positive result for the region was Orange finishing third in the open's championships division after dropping just two of their 19 matches.
