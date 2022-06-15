ACTOR and mental health advocate Sam Webb will be the special guest at a free community event in Bathurst.
Young people and families, in particular, are being encouraged to attend the Bathurst Mental Health Expo to meet with services and gather information.
The expo's organiser is Sharnie Willis, who is the family mental health support worker with Catholic Care Wilcannia-Forbes.
She said special guest Mr Webb is a co-founder of the non-profit organisation Livin, which aims to destigmatise suicide and mental illness.
Mr Webb, known as an actor and celebrity for his appearances on Home and Away, Neighbours and Australian Survivor, co-founded LIVIN in 2013 after the death of a good friend to suicide.
"Sam will be doing a presentation from around 1.30pm to 2.30pm," Ms Willis said.
She said the expo will feature stalls manned by community service and mental health organisations and there will also be light food.
"People can come in, have a look around and have a bite to eat," she said.
Those wanting to attend can book on Eventbrite, but Ms Willis said bookings aren't required.
"You can just attend," she said.
The Bathurst Mental Health Expo will be held from 12.30pm to 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 22 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
For more information, email Sharnie Willis, swillis@ccwf.org.au.
