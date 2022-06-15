Western Advocate

Sam Webb will be the guest at upcoming Bathurst Mental Health Expo

Updated June 15 2022 - 10:43pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE CALENDAR: Family mental health support workers Sharnie Willis and Stacey Burrell are getting ready for the Bathurst Mental Health Expo. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 060722cexpo

ACTOR and mental health advocate Sam Webb will be the special guest at a free community event in Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.