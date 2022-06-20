Western Advocate
Bathurst resident Cathie Hale continues push for better tree protection

By Sam Bolt
June 20 2022 - 7:00am
More than three weeks after first hitting the sidewalk outside the Bathurst Regional Council chambers, local resident Cathie Hale is continuing her push for a rethink of Bathurst's tree protection policy.

