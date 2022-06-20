Western Advocate
Our People

Bathurst street artist Stephen 'Sven' Rogers is transforming town's streetscapes

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
June 20 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After building a strong profile for his street art across Sydney and the Blue Mountains, Stephen 'Sven' Rogers relocated to Bathurst with a bold mission to grow public art across the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bolt

Sam Bolt

Writer/Journalist at Western Advocate

"I'm not in the business of telling people what to do. I'm much more in the business of describing things, situations and stuff like that and leaving them out there, and you can make up your minds about them." -Nick Cave

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.