THE growth of the Bathurst Young Mob has continued to fill founder Shona Kennedy with a sense of pride and immense satisfaction.
With more players registered than ever before and a recent sponsorship boost, Kennedy and the Young Mob have tried their best to make sure that cost doesn't have to be a barrier to participating in sport for local young people.
The Young Mob has grown to now feature three touch football teams, two outdoor netball teams and one indoor netball side over the course of its seven year existence.
The outdoor netball teams were recently presented with their new uniforms by Bathurst Young Mob netball coordinator, Jamee Stair, along with sponsors recently.
Bathurst Young Mob focus on creating more opportunities for Indigenous juniors in the community to have access to and take part in local sport, a goal that Kennedy believes the club is fulfilling well.
"I believe there's around 3,000 Indigenous people in Bathurst, and a lot of them are young people, and we want to make sure that they can be proud and seen playing sport, just as other individuals and young people are proud to be seen playing for the club that they represent," she said.
"We want to create that pathway where that pride can go from generation to generation, or even within a generation, from cousin to friend to a neighbour.
"We've got some great themes around Reconciliation Week and NAIDOC Week which are around 'get up, stand up, be brave, make change'. In light of those themes, this stuff really creates a pathway for our kids to be proud of who they are.
"If I could have seen this kind of thing in our community 30 years ago I would have been a much prouder Aboriginal person than I was at the time."
Kennedy said it would be exciting to see the club continue to expand into new sporting arenas where possible.
"What I'm most proud of is the commitment for all the adults in the room. Jamee has been a great addition to our leaderships, particularly with netball, and I'm proud to say that we're a club with six teams across different sports," she said.
"We've also been approached by Cricket NSW to try and expand into cricket. If we don't end up creating a team for that then I'd say that we'd probably create a pathway for Young Mob players to go into other clubs, which is a great reconciliation-type story as well."
The BYM under 7s netta players were also given something else to be excited about when Netball NSW invited the team to watch the Swifts play in and to take part in the on-court activities during halftime at the First Nations round in Sydney.
The Young Mob wish to extend their thanks to those who have supported them over the years, such as JSC Homes, Central West Air Conditioning, Loveridge Digital, along with grants from the Charles Sturt University Community University Partnerships Grant program, a Bathurst Panthers ClubGRANT and Orange Aboriginal Medical Service.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
