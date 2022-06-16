JOE Kermode had marked himself as one of the most exciting wide threats in the Central West Rugby Union first grade competition this season but he'll have to wait nearly two months to bring more of his explosive football onto the field.
Kermode was one of three Bulldogs players to be named in the Central West Blue Bulls colts side who would go on to claim premiership glory in the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth over the long weekend, and the winger was hopeful of bringing that experience back into this Saturday's Blowes Cup game away to Cowra Eagles.
Advertisement
However, Kermode picked up a pair of injuries across two matches while representing the Bulls and will have to spend six weeks on the sideline.
It's a big blow to the 19-year-old who initially started the season off the bench before landing a starting spot with the Bulldogs on the back of some impressive performances.
Kermode had scored four tries across six matches for the Bulldogs and would have been looking to add to that tally in the upcoming top-of-the-table clash.
Those plans, sadly, go on hold.
"I've done my hamstring in my left leg and an MCL in my right knee. That knee will have me out for six weeks," Kermode said.
"I did the knee in the second last game against Far North and then did the hammy against Central Coast.
"It's a bit unfortunate but that's just footy. Not much you can do about it."
Kermode made the move from Walcha to Bathurst for work this year, having graduated from The Armidale School.
In his time at the school Kermode had already enjoyed junior NSW Country Championships experience with the Central North zone, and quickly showed that those talents would be useful in new Central West colours.
He didn't have any representative aspirations on his mind with the move south to Bathurst.
"I just came here to meet some boys and play some footy," Kermode said.
"I linked up with Bulldogs because my boss is one of the junior coaches and told me to head on in and take part in pre-season. I went to all the training sessions and it's just gone on from there, pretty much."
What will at least help ease some of the pain for Kermode is the environment around his new club.
"It's been a great experience. All the boys are really nice and they're happy to have you around," he said.
"The coaches have been great as well. Fox [Dean Oxley] and Plunk [Chris Plunkett] do a great job."
Bulldogs will venture to Cowra this weekend looking to inflict the first defeat on the defending champions this season.
Advertisement
In the first meeting between the two sides this year Bulldogs came within three minutes of being held scoreless in the opening half of an Ashwood Park match - something almost unheard of - and that slow start cost the team in a 46-31 loss.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.