Zac Merritt backs his Saints to upset Peter McDonald Premiership leaders Mudgee

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 17 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
ON A MISSION: St Pat's captain Zac Merritt is determined to lead his side to victory over Mudgee on Saturday after falling 12-8 to the Dragon in round five. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK

KNOCK off Mudgee - only one side has managed to do it so far this season, but it's a mission St Pat's coach Zac Merritt has every confidence of pulling off this Saturday.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

