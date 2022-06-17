KNOCK off Mudgee - only one side has managed to do it so far this season, but it's a mission St Pat's coach Zac Merritt has every confidence of pulling off this Saturday.
The Dragons have been the best performed of the Group 10 sides so far in the new Peter McDonald Premiership and given their brilliant defensive record, also sit on top of the combined ladder.
A two-point loss to Forbes in round one is the Dragons' only blemish, but Merritt knows that Mudgee could very easily have been on the list of the Saints' victims too.
"They definitely do have that target on them, they've only been beaten once, which was in round one against Forbes. They're in good form, but look, we're a team I think who can knock them off," Merritt said.
"When we played them last time we sort of shot ourselves in the foot, we had more opportunities to score and we just didn't take those opportunities at home."
St Pat's lost its round five clash against the Dragons 12-8, the blue and whites unable to capitalise on their dominant field position and possession.
Not capitalising is something Merritt knows his side has been guilty of more than once too, but he is confident they can fix it and make a charge towards the semi-finals.
"That's something we've discussed and hopefully we'll fix up for this weekend. One of their tries was off a kick and the other one was just off us being lazy," Merritt said.
"No team in this competition has beaten us on their own, we've beaten ourselves through little periods of the game, so that's what we've spoken about, staying competitive for the whole 80.
"If we do that, we can hold our heads up with pride and if we've lost it's because the other team is too good. As long as you can say that you've put everything into it.
"But we're definitely confident we can beat anyone, we know we can beat anyone, if we play for the 80 minutes we are fit enough and we have enough ability to beat anyone.
"I think teams do know that as well, we're sitting fifth at the moment but we should be sitting a lot higher."
As Merritt points out, the Saints rank fifth in the Group 10 pool of the competition and eighth overall with a record of four wins from eight games.
Beating Mudgee in Mudgee would make a strong statement. It's one Merritt is intent on making.
"We're going over there to knock them off, we're not going over there to make numbers up and we've got a few blokes back as well, so it's come at a good time for us," the coach said.
"We've got a big job ahead of us, but I'm confident that we can go over there and do it."
After sitting out when the Saints beat Lithgow before the long weekend bye, Merritt returns on Saturday and will line up in the front row.
Star hooker Hayden Bolam returns as well and while Derryn Clayton is out, Jackson Vallis will fill his spot on the wing.
After impressing in his Peter McDonald Premiership debut against Lithgow, Jack O'Neill gets another chance off the bench.
The match, to be played at Mudgee's Glen Willow on Saturday, will kick off at 2.15pm.
