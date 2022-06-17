HE was in reserve grade when the 2022 season started, but since Willie Wright got the call up to Bathurst Panthers' first grade ranks the halfback has not disappointed.
While he's only played in four of Panthers' Peter McDonald Premiership games, his influence has been a huge positive.
Not only has he kicked 19 goals, scored two tries and had a host of assists, but Wright has shot up the best and fairest count.
He heads into round nine having polled the equal most of votes any Group 10 player, sitting on nine points alongside St Pat's hooker Hayden Bolam.
"That's nice news, that's good considering I didn't start the season in first grade," Wright said.
While being part of a very talented Panthers' back line and having a forward pack that affords him room to create has been a big factor in Wright's form, so too has been the fact he's enjoying his football.
The playmaker, who joined Panthers from the Walgett Dragons in 2018, said reserve grade coach Ben Gunn has had plenty to do with that.
"I'm really enjoying my footy and I owe a lot to Ben Gunn, he's been unreal towards me," Wright said.
"He wants me to play in the top grade, he doesn't want me to muck around in reserve grade, and I owe a lot to him that I'm enjoying my footy.
"I enjoy playing footy with Noah [Griffiths], Jake Betts has been massive for us too, he touches the ball numerous times in a set. I've only got to tell them to get to a spot and everyone knows where to go."
Griffiths is Wright's partner in the halves and though the combination is still a new one, it has helped drive Panthers to the best attacking record in the Peter McDonald Premiership. They have scored 287 points thus far.
"With Noah Griffiths in there, he's got a pretty well-balanced head when it comes to footy, he's pretty mature. So he just sort of does what Doug [Hewitt] used to do and gives me the ball when I want it when we have open play, broken play," Wright said.
"He has a very loud voice across the team, everyone expects him to lead and that's what he's been doing. He's a really great kid to play footy with."
The new premiership is also something Wright has enjoyed even though Panthers have played almost all their football thus far against Group 10 clubs.
The halfback has gone as far as saying Panthers needed the new premiership to push themselves.
"With the combined comp, it will be challenging, but as champions of [Group 10] the last couple of years I think we need that challenge as well," he said.
"I think it's good, it's what we needed with a few teams folding out of each Group, it's what we needed in the bush.
"I played with Dubbo Macquarie a few years ago now and it wasn't that bad over there [Group 11]. You had a couple of teams that were always the benchmark like Forbes and Dubbo CYMS, but now with combining the comps, it's expanded, there are more strong teams, so I think it will be pretty interesting."
This Sunday the assignment for Wright and his fellow Panthers is taking down the Hawks for the second time this season.
The men in black beat them 46-4 in round five - Wright scoring 14 of those points - but the halfback expects a tougher contest this time around.
"Most definitely they'll be tough, no matter what team you play in Orange they'll always be physical and they're used to the cold weather as well," he said.
"No doubt about it, Hawkies will be looking to get one back this time, especially over there. It's going to be a tough one, but I think we'll be up for the challenge.
"Over the last couple of years we've been pretty successful over there in Orange, it's just a mindset.
"Over this last month, we are going into games with a mindset of winning and that carries us too. We're pretty excited about it - it's a powerhouse team."
The Panthers will do battle with the Hawks from 2.30pm Sunday at Wade Park.
