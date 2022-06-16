Western Advocate
Photos

Astley Cup gallery | Check out all of the action from the opening tie of the 2022 schools competition

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated June 16 2022 - 9:57pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 99th edition of the time-honoured Astley Cup competition kicked off in style on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.