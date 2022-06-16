The 99th edition of the time-honoured Astley Cup competition kicked off in style on Thursday.
Hosted by Orange High School, the opening day of the first tie of the 2022 competition included athletes competitions, tennis and soccer matches.
Bathurst High School made the trip up the Mitchell Highway this year, and the competition between two old rivals was as fierce and healthy as ever.
At the end of day one Bathurst High held a 62-point lead - an advantage the school is hoping to capitalise on as they remainder of the tie is played on Friday.
Bathurst holds a 231 to 169 lead in the race towards the all-important mark of 401 points.
Champions Dubbo will get a crack at defending their crown next week.
Friday's sports will be basketball (9.30am), netball (10.45am), rugby league (12.45pm) and hockey (2pm).
