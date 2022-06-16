A number of requests on social media for plant care tips has prompted local resident Lauren Hagney to host a community event on how to keep indoor plants healthy and looked after.
Ms Hagney started Leaf it to Lauren a few years ago after an initial fascination for household plants turned into a committed hobby.
With hundreds of indoor plants now in tow, Ms Hagney will be at The Greens on William on Saturday, June 25 to share her plant care expertise with the local community.
"I used to be a plant killer, the same as everyone else," she said.
"But as I started to pick up more tips and tricks and give further attention to each plant, they started to live longer and longer, and when I started to promote them on Instagram, those 'how do you do it' messages started rolling in."
While she does sell some of her plants, Ms Hagney said the wider purpose of Leaf it to Lauren is to grow awareness around the benefits of keeping plants in the home.
"The workshop came about because of the ridiculous amount of followers on Instagram [over 1000], many of whom are to learn how to keep a plant alive," she said.
"There's so much to admire about healthy plants...I sometimes even talk to them...and they not only brighten up the home but the environment as well."
Ms Hagney said the workshop will teach participants how to properly propagate plants and how to care for a number of plant variants.
"Propagation is the process of taking cuttings from a base plant to grow further plants inside," she said.
"There's also a fine balance between water and light and, as it's winter, it's important to aerate the soil with chopsticks to ensure greater water retention and use a mister rather than direct water.
"It's important to note a lot of indoor plants go dormant over winter, but with the right care, they'll thrive in the spring."
Ms Hagney said she's recently started growing a lot of hydroponic plants, which can survive without soil.
"It's a long transition process from soil-based plants, but I'll also discuss how to manage hydro plants at the workshop, and how their roots are able to survive in water," she said.
"Indoor plants play a vital role in connecting further with nature, and the environment will thank you for it."
Ms Hagney's workshop will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm on Saturday, June 25 at The Greens on William. Tickets cost $60 and are available from Humanitix.
