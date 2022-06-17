PLAYING the state championships with a fractured finger - it certainly wasn't the most comfortable of experiences for Bathurst hockey talent Tyler Willott but it did come with some special pain relief.
Willott and his fellow Bathurst Buccaneers claimed gold as the undefeated champions of division three at the Hockey NSW Men's Field State Championships.
Advertisement
Then came the news that Willott had been selected in the NSW Country side which will head to Western Australia in August.
That his NSW Country team-mates will include fellow Buccaneer and St Pat's club-mate Lachlan Howard, who impressed in defence, made it even better.
"It was very exciting, I'm very happy about that," the 21-year-old said.
"I've not been in a New South Wales side before no, not besides school hockey, like the CIS pathway, but I didn't really try to pursue it.
"It was something I put my name down for this time and it was nice to get selected.
"Lachie he's always really good for us, he puts his head in a lot of spots I wouldn't.
"He's always solid and probably the last three years playing Premier League has really improved his skills. He's ultra-reliable at the back there now."
Given it was six years since Bathurst had fielded at side at the state championships, the three-day event was also the first time Willott had worn Buccaneers colours.
He lined up in the key role of centre half and while injuring the middle finger on his right hand in the opening match, he played on.
It was only after the tournament in Tamworth had finished and he got back to Bathurst that Willott realised how much damage had been done.
"It happened in the second half of the first game and I went up to hospital on Tuesday and it's fractured in two places and I've got two little fragments broken off," he said.
"It just got hit between the ball and the stick, my finger just got jammed. But what do you do?
"I got told my finger wouldn't be fully healed for eight weeks and it's [NSW Country duties] in eight weeks."
While Willott's finger heals it will rule him out of Central West Premier League club hockey for St Pat's.
His absence will be felt not only for the way he creates in attack, but the leadership he provides.
This season Willott and Riley Hanrahan are the Saints' joint captains.
Advertisement
"It was really cool that Shane [Conroy] passed it on to some younger guys like us, I've been in the leadership group for a few years now," he said.
"It was a little bit unexpected, but it's also nice to do it with Riley. He's played a bit of rep with Australia Country and we can share the load."
The Saints, who will head to Orange this Saturday to take on the Wanderers, currently sit second on the ladder.
Advertisement
Their successes include a 4-1 win over the Wanderers in round three.
"It has been a little bit stop-start, but we're building nicely and I think we've only played with a full strength side once," Willott said.
"That shows that we're going along pretty nicely."
This Saturday Willott, Conroy and Cameron Liles will be unavailable for the clash with Wanderers, but the co-captain has confidence the Saints will still get the job done.
The match starts at 1.50pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.