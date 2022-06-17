Western Advocate
Saints duo Tyler Willott and Lachlan Howard earn NSW Country selection

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated June 17 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:00am
GOING COUNTRY: St Pat's talent Tyler Willott has been named in the NSW Country side after impressing for Bathurst at the state titles. Photo: ANYA WHITELAW

PLAYING the state championships with a fractured finger - it certainly wasn't the most comfortable of experiences for Bathurst hockey talent Tyler Willott but it did come with some special pain relief.

