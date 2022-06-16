Western Advocate
Health

Action group welcomes $200m Bathurst Hospital redevelopment

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated June 16 2022 - 3:10am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Aubin addressing the parliamentary inquiry in Wellington in May, 2021.

THE Bathurst Health Services Action Group says that years of advocacy work and a parliamentary inquiry have lead to the announcement of a $200 million redevelopment of Bathurst Hospital.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.