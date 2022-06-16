OH when the Saints going marching in - it's a refrain that has been belted out countless times on hockey fields across Bathurst over the past 85 years.
Since its formation 85 years ago St Pat's Hockey Club has enjoyed many proud moments and it has not only come in the form of victories - the club has produced Bathurst, Western, New South Wales and even Australia representatives too.
So come July 23 when members of the blue and white army come from all over Australia to celebrate the 85th anniversary, well the tales will be told well into the night.
"It's absolutely amazing there are not many sporting teams who can say they have had a team in for 85 consecutive years, they even played through the war they tell me. It's massive," St Pat's treasurer, coach, umpire and former player Bec Clayton said.
One of the features of the Saints' history has been the multiple generations of the same family who have worn the blue and white.
Clayton also takes immense pride in the quality of those who have guided the Saints as coaches over the years.
"I think it goes to show with the amount of juniors we've got coming through, our junior girls are very strong and there are a lot of junior boys in minkey too," she said.
"People send their kids to our club to get taught by the best coaches. They start them here because the best coaches are here and that's important for the longevity of any club, you've got to be competitive and you've got to be able to teach the kids the things they need to know.
"We're really proud of that. Like Luke Abbott who is up for another award again this year with his coaching, he's only a young fella and he's in line for the NSW coaching award."
The day the Saints have picked to stage their celebrations, July 23, will feature a classic women's Central West Premier League Hockey derby against Souths.
The Saints line up will include a number of state representatives, emerging stars and experienced campaigners.
"We're having the big bash on the Saturday night and before that we've got our prem games at home, so anyone who is in town can come and watch those games and then go to the celebration," Clayton said.
"I'm also going to do a bit of a gathering on the Friday night as well so they can have a catch up because when you're looking at memorabilia you can get caught up and don't catch up with as many people as you want to.
"Dave Watson has done an amazing job keeping all the records and all the old trophies and memorabilia, so that will come out on the Saturday. He's done a great job collating and collecting all that with Millie."
Anyone who is interested in attending the celebration can email Clayton at rebecca.clayton80@gmail.com
