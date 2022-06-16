Western Advocate
Subscriber

St Pat's Hockey Club busy planning for 85th birthday celebrations

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PREPARING TO PARTY: The St Pat's Hockey Club committee, from left Kelly Grant, Wendy Hastings, Sue Norman, Di Daymond, John Speers are busy planning for the club's 85th birthday. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

OH when the Saints going marching in - it's a refrain that has been belted out countless times on hockey fields across Bathurst over the past 85 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.