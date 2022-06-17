Western Advocate
After impressing at state, it's back to work at Bathurst City for Maddy Tattersall

By Anya Whitelaw
June 17 2022 - 5:00am
STAR SHOT BLOCKER: Bathurst City goalkeeper Maddy Tattersall has earned NSW Country selection after impressing at the state championships. Photo: PHIL BLATCH

LIKE most goalkeepers Maddy Tattersall is her own worst critic, but after only conceding once at the Hockey NSW Open Women's Field State Championships and earning NSW Country selection she was happy with her efforts.

