CJ Kalsi is a Bathurst High School hero after forcing 30-all basketball draw with Orange High School

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:30am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:46pm
EPIC EFFORT: The Bathurst High School basketball side notched up a thrilling 30-all draw against Orange in their Astley Cup clash. Photo: BATHURST HIGH ASTLEY CUP COVERAGE 2022 FACEBOOK

BATHURST High School Year 11 student CJ Kalsi was embraced as a hero on Friday morning when his clutch three-pointer in the dying seconds of the Astley Cup basketball match against Orange High forced a 30-all draw.

