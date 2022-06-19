New monthly autism support group to launch at Logan Brae

A NEW monthly autism support group is set to launch at Logan Brae.
To be held on the third Saturday of each month, the support group called Firefly's: Let Your Light Shine will be open to children, parents and carers living with autism.
Kirsty Adrichem, who is a mother of a child on the autism spectrum, has played a crucial role in helping set up the group.
"I want this to be a great place to have parents and careers to come together and network," she said.
"I've recently moved from Penrith and what I've found is that there isn't much support for children with autism above seven in the Central West.
"If you're new to it or not, this group will be great to have. As a parent, it's invaluable to have something like this."
Logan Brae volunteer Venessa Bliss said people of all ages are welcome to attend the autism support group.
"We want to keep Logan Brae as a community asset by working with as many different people within the community," she said.
"To do that, we need to have things that there's a need for. We want to utilise existing resources like the library and garden."
While the support group will be based in Bathurst, people from all over the Central West are free to attend.
Lunch is included for $15 and it will alternate between barbecue and indoor lunches.
Logan Brae will supply all craft for activities.
For more information, visit the Logan Brae website at www.logan-brae.com.au or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/loganbraemansion or call
