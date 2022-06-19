Western Advocate
What's on

Connecting the community through fun new skill

Updated June 19 2022 - 6:11am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connecting the community through fun new skill

CIRCLE Sunday June 26 in your diary and put your name down for Centacare's free skate workshop being held at the Bathurst Skate Park.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.