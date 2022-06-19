Connecting the community through fun new skill

CIRCLE Sunday June 26 in your diary and put your name down for Centacare's free skate workshop being held at the Bathurst Skate Park.
It's the first time Centacare have hosted anything like the workshop, and not only is it free, all skating equipment will be provided.
Julie Hall, Centacare Bathurst's Community Programs Facilitator said the free skate workshops will be run by experienced staff from The Totem Collective and are available for beginners to those with a little more experience.
Participants will have the chance to finish the day with self-expression to explore and demonstrate their new-found skills.
"The free Bathurst Totem Skate Workshops will be held at the Bathurst Skatepark, Lions Club Drive Kelso from 10am - 2pm on Sunday, June 26," Ms Hall said.
But spots are limited and bookings are essential, and can be made via eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bathurst-skatepark-skate-workshop-tickets- 359283345157
Ms Hall said she is very excited about the skate workshops because they are completely free and a fantastic way for children, young people and families to learn, laugh and enjoy the day.
"Come and learn new skills or polish existing ones," she said.
"Along with skate workshops you can enjoy a free BBQ and jumping castle, plus complete a feedback form and go into the draw to win a skateboard and helmet, generously donated by Surf Skate N Street in Bathurst.
"This inclusive community event connects people to and with the Bathurst community, and celebrates the joy of learning something new and having fun together."
"This event makes Bathurst a better place for children, families and the whole community to live."
She said the event is subsidised by NSW Department of Communities and Justice (DCJ) to support children, young people and families to connect with each other and their local community, and encouraged people to like the `Centacare Bathurst` Facebook page for more information.
