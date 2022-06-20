Western Advocate
Bathurst's Wiradyuri elders respond to outcome of second Mount Panorama Section 10 outcome

Sam Bolt
By Sam Bolt
Updated June 20 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
Wiradyuri elder Yanhadarrambal Jade Flynn with then-Environment Minister Sussan Ley in Bathurst early last year. Photo: MURRAY NICHOLLS

The rejection of a second permanent protection order at Wahluu-Mount Panorama has come of no surprise to the Wiradyuri Traditional Owners Central West Aboriginal Corporation [WTOCWAC], who are currently seeking further advice on how to move forward.

