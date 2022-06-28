Western Advocate

A heavily intoxicated Ovington tried to open the door, later swinging punches at the victim

June 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Court House

A MAN who went to the wrong house in the early hours of the morning and assaulted the owner has had his matter adjourned until July to undergo a sentencing assessment report.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.