A MAN who went to the wrong house in the early hours of the morning and assaulted the owner has had his matter adjourned until July to undergo a sentencing assessment report.
Leslie Ovington, 29, of Gilmour Street, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and enter enclosed lands.
His solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court it "may be concerned" by his client's record.
Magistrate Kevin Hockey said he had concerns that "a man is in his own home at 4am and gets significantly assaulted by a man who is so drunk he doesn't know where he is".
Mr Cunningham said a sentencing assessment report may assist the court, with Mr Hockey replying: "If I deal with it today, he's not going to be very happy with the outcome."
Police allege Ovington entered enclosed lands in Havannah Street in the early hours of May 28 without the permission of the owner.
They said the home owner woke to a loud rattle at the front door, got out of bed and realised someone was trying to gain access to his home.
The victim then moved from the bedroom to get a torch and could still hear someone trying to open his home's flyscreen door, according to the police facts.
Police allege the victim opened his wooden door and shone the light of the torch through the screen door. He saw a man with scruffy hair and neck tattoos standing at the front door.
The victim told police that Ovington used the victim's first name and said: "I want to see what you're doing."
The victim asked Ovington to leave, but he remained, so the victim began moving him off the porch. The police facts said Ovington asked the victim what was "going on here?".
As the victim moved the accused towards the end of the porch, the accused swung punches at him, according to the police facts.
The victim told Ovington he was calling the police.
Police arrived at 4.10am and found the accused sitting on a chair on the porch muttering to himself. They questioned the accused, but he was unresponsive.
The victim came outside and told police the accused had assaulted him, with police noting dry blood and swelling to the left hand side of the victim's mouth.
Ovington was taken to Bathurst Police Station. Police said he was heavily intoxicated, finding it hard to stand or walk in a straight line. As soon as he sat down in the police custody cell, he threw up, police said.
Due to Ovington's level of intoxication, police did not offer him the opportunity to be interviewed, noting it would have been unfair to him as he was not able to comprehend what was being said.
The matter has been put over for sentence on July 26.
