Winter and woollen knitwear go hand in hand and for the last four decades, Rankin Cottage Crafts has been promoting the importance of hand-made crafts in the Bathurst community.
Situated in a heritage 1840s cottage at 117-119 Rankin Street, Rankin Cottage Crafts sees a number of volunteers donate their time from Tuesday to Saturday crafting knitted and crocheted items for everyone from babies to adults.
Rankin Cottage Crafts member Pam Shurmer said winter is one of the organisation's busier periods.
"Like many other organisations in town, we put together extra items for the Bathurst Winter Festival as it's cold in Bathurst and many visitors forget to bring their gloves, beanies and scarves," Ms Shurmer said.
"We even have knitted cup cosies [mug hugs], egg cosies and tea cosies; anything that can provide warmth to individuals during winter."
Ms Shurmer said a number of dedicated volunteers are always on the go crafting items for sale across the wider community, and are capable of tailoring orders to particular sizes.
"Every member is always doing as much knitting, crocheting or sewing as they can manage, and nothing is mass-produced like you see in department stores; everything is different and unique," she said.
"We've been going 37 years, and generations of people continue to come through the doors."
Rankin Cottage Crafts has a membership of 20 people.
Ms Shurmer said the organisation contributes financially to a range of charities.
"We contribute financially to a charity of our choosing at the end of each financial year," she said.
"We're also trying to get a series of workshops up and running again, and we always welcome any inquires from the community about how to approach the crafts we promote."
Ms Shurmer said babywear continues to be the most popular section of the store, but they also dabble in making jams, chutneys and cakes.
"It's incredibly vital to support local organisations around town, and we feel lucky to still be here nearly 40 years later," she said.
"The heritage appeal of our cottage also helps too."
For more information, visit the Rankin Cottage Crafts Facebook page.
Alternatively, email rankincottagecrafts@gmail.com or Ms Shurmer at pjshurmer@bigpond.com.
