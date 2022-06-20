Western Advocate

Bathurst couple pocket $200,000 in lottery win

Updated June 20 2022 - 5:53am, first published 5:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst couple win first prize in lottery

A Bathurst couple has received the shock of their lives on Monday afternoon, after discovering they'd won $200,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.