Bathurst couple win first prize in lottery

A Bathurst couple has received the shock of their lives on Monday afternoon, after discovering they'd won $200,000 in the Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
The Central Tablelands duo won the first prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 10577.
Advertisement
The winning couple revealed they'd been playing Lucky Lotteries for years in the hope of one day pocketing the first prize.
Their winning entry of one random number was purchased online at thelott.com - the official home of Australia's lotteries.
Following the draw, an official from The Lott contacted the winning couple, who were oblivious to their good fortune.
"Oh my god! Oh my god!" the happy husband exclaimed.
"Just hang on a minute. I think I might be having a little heart attack.
"This is astonishing. I can't believe we've won.
"We've played for years and years but have never won anything.
"To finally have won such an incredible amount is shocking.
"We've retired so this is going to be a fantastic boost for us.
"We'll also help our children. It's going to be a great gift to give them.
"Thank you so much."
MAKING NEWS:
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $11.33 million for draw 1578, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $16.27 million for draw 10596.
In 2021, 127 Lucky Lotteries first prize and Jackpot winning entries across Australia won more than $32.95 million.
During this time, the biggest Lucky Lotteries prize was won by a Coolangatta man who a Mega Jackpot prize of $9.41 million in May.
Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot and Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot are raffle-style games, which means there is a set number of tickets in each draw. As each ticket number is unique there is no sharing of prizes.
Advertisement
Each game has two draws - one that determines the winning numbers and one that determines the jackpot number. If the jackpot number matches one of the winning numbers, then the Jackpot Prize is won. If the jackpot number does not match one of the winning numbers, the Jackpot Prize will climb for the next draw.
Tickets can be purchased at any licenced lottery outlet, online from thelott.com or via The Lott mobile app.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.