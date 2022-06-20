A woman who could have been killed in a near head-on crash has spoken out about the heart-stopping moment.
Emma Dauvin was travelling along the Great Western Highway on her way to university in Bathurst on the morning of Friday, June 17.
Advertisement
It was just before 7am when she noticed a car attempting to overtake a truck - both of which were travelling towards her - across a stretch of road with broken lines.
As Ms Dauvin quickly closed in on the approaching car, she was forced off the road to avoid the crash with the car which had not yet completed its overtake of the truck.
"I saw the lights come on from behind the truck and I thought they'd go back, but they didn't, they just kept going," the Forrest Reefs woman said.
"I don't know if they thought there was more room than there was, but we nearly came together and my reflexes kicked in and I ended up off the road. They pushed me right off the road."
IN OTHER NEWS:
While the incident took no more than 30 seconds, to Ms Dauvin, it felt like a lifetime.
"It felt like he was driving in my lane forever," she added.
"I was really trying to convince myself that he wasn't coming straight at the front of my car. It wasn't until the last minute when it clicked that I had to duck out of the way."
What confused Ms Dauvin the most, was just a kilometre further along the road was an overtaking lane which the car could have safely used to get past the truck.
"I felt bad for the truckie, he couldn't go anywhere either," she added.
"He would have just seen it happening and the lights in his side mirror. It would have been pretty scary for him too."
But while the ordeal left Ms Dauvin shaken, she was thankful that what could have been a fatality didn't occur on any other day.
"Everything was in my favour, it was clear, there was no rain and it wasn't icy," she said.
"It was a dead straight and you could see for quite a while, which is what confused me when I settled down. There's no way they couldn't have seen me."
She spoke out in an effort to remind other drivers to be cautious on the road.
Advertisement
"It wasn't just me who could've died, they could have died too," she said.
"It doesn't matter how much in a rush you are, you still have to be aware of getting from A to B. You don't want to get half way there and not go anywhere again."
Have your say...
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.