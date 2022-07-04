After 13 years ensuring a host of Central West residents receive a fresh coffee each morning, Arthur Aube is looking forward to a new chapter in his life, having sold his two businesses in Bathurst.
Mr Aube has sold Arthur and Co., which includes Doppio and the Bathurst Rail Museum's Refreshment Room.
With a move to the Central Coast on the horizon, Mr Aube said the time feels right for a tree change.
"If running a business was solely based on serving customers alone, I would've kept at this forever," he said.
"But the difficulties of COVID along with changing family commitments has me thinking now is the right time to move on.
"The Central West has been really good for me, but after 13 years, I want to be closer to family members who live in Sydney and go coastal; with that said, I'm very grateful for the customers I've had over the years, its made my experience here very rewarding."
Mr Aube said he's happy to have seen the business continue to prosper during what has been a difficult couple of years with the impact of COVID.
"Small business has really suffered across the country, which has mostly been centred around difficulties with staffing," he said.
"But we've continued to do well here because of the hard work we put into it, which is always welcome as we go through around 400 to 500 coffee orders a day."
Doppio and The Refreshment Room have both played a big part in the rejuvenation of the precinct around Bathurst Railway Station, which includes Tremain's Mill.
Mr Aube said he's proud of the role both businesses have played in helping turn the area into a must-see destination.
"We get hundreds of people a day, and this is a testament to the wonderful efforts of the staff to make visitors feel welcome," he said.
"We had a vision of what we wanted to do with it, and we've hit the nail on the head.
"People will always come back as long as you look after them."
With the business now in new hands, Mr Aube said he wishes the new owners well for the future.
"There's not much that needs to be changed. The clientele is already there, and it just needs to be maintained," he said.
"If a business is going well, there's a good reason behind it. We've done all the hard work, and now it's just a matter of maintaining the standards."
