The foggy weather saw Sunday's TOTEM Skating Workshop postponed, but residents still made the most of the free sausage sizzle and jumping castle.
The workshop will be rescheduled, with organisers Annette Meyers and Julie Hall hoping to run it during the school holidays.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch snapped some faces who refused to let the fog ruin their morning.
