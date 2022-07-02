Western Advocate
TOTEM Skate Workshop postponed but residents still had fun at the park

By Amy Rees
July 2 2022 - 7:00am
The foggy weather saw Sunday's TOTEM Skating Workshop postponed, but residents still made the most of the free sausage sizzle and jumping castle.

