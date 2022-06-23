AFTER two consecutive wins, Jacob Molkentin is hoping his Bathurst Giants can build some good momentum in the run home to the AFL Central West finals.
The Giants are fresh off a one-point win away to the Dubbo Demons, with a 57-point win the previous week against the Orange Tigers.
Advertisement
It's the first time the Giants have strung two consecutive wins together this season and it's the perfect time for the club to hit some good form, with a local derby against the Bathurst Bushrangers looming this Saturday.
Molkentin, who is the acting co-captain alongside Luke Macauley after original skipper Bailey Brien suffered an injury earlier this season, is hoping the Giants can continue their winning ways.
READ MORE:
"It's always good getting a good win on the road against Dubbo," he said.
"In this league, it's pretty important to win your away games, so coming off that we're pretty excited."
The Giants were hoping to welcome Paul Jenkins back this Saturday, but his return will have to wait according to Molkentin.
"We'll just do the best job with who we've got," he said.
"We've shown that resilience in the past few weeks and that's been working for us.
"One thing we've struggled with this year is consistency in regards to our line-up.
"In a competition like the Central West, you've got to peak at the right time. That momentum is building and we're feeling really good about it as a group."
Molkentin knows the Giants will have to be inform on Saturday, in what is already a high-stakes game.
"All the Bushies-Giants games are pretty exciting, being that Bathurst rivalry," he said.
"There's always a bit of a crowd that rocks up too, so there's a bit of added weight to it, so we're excited to have a good crack at it.
"Obviously [the Bushrangers] are the team to beat, having not lost a game. They've been the premier team for the past couple of years.
"We've got to focus on bringing the physicality to the contest, making sure we transition the ball smoothly."
Taking on a captain or co-captain gig can sometimes come with pressure, but Molkentin said he's enjoying his new role.
Advertisement
"I was appointed vice captain at the start of the season, but then obviously Bailey was unlucky, dislocating his shoulder," he said.
"I've actually really enjoyed it. I've been playing footy with this group of boys for a while. I feel pretty honoured to carry the role.
"It's something I've been enjoying recently, especially as we've put some wins on the board."
Play is set to get underway from George Park 1 at 2.15pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.